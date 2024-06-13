HLG Down Over 60% as Exploiter Mints 1 Billion New Tokens
The team behind the Holograph (HLG) said they have patched the exploit and is working with centralized exchanges to freeze accounts affiliated with the exploiter
- The native token of the Holograph protocol is down over 60% after an exploit allowed an attacker to mint 1 billion HLG
- On-chain data suggests that the wallet acc01ade.eth was involved with the exploit, and a Github page lists an individual with the same handle as a contributor to HLG.
The native token of the Holograph protocol (HLG) was down as much as 60%, according to CoinGecko data, after a malicious actor ran an exploit that allowed them to mint 1 billion HLG tokens.
"The team has launched an investigation & is in the process of contacting law enforcement," the protocol posted on its X page.
The Holograph protocol enables a single contract address across all EVM blockchains, which ensures consistent tokenization, seamless interoperability, and secure cross-chain asset transfers, according to a description on its website.
At current market prices, the 1 billion HLG that the exploiter absconded with is worth slightly more than $6.7 million.
On-chain data suggests that the ENS wallet acc01ade.eth was involved in the exploit. A Github page suggests that they are also a contributor to the project.
A X page with the same name describes itself as a "super shadowy coder" based in Paris. The account did not respond to a request for comment by CoinDesk.
