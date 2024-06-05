The Protocol: Another Episode in the Layer-2 Teams Drama

ZK Trademark Filing Rile Layer 2 Teams: Matter Labs, the main development firm behind the zkSync Era blockchain, received major blowback from fellow Ethereum layer-2 teams after it unveiled plans to trademark the term "ZK." The week-long clash resulted in Matter Labs withdrawing its trademark application , which it initially said was necessary to protect the Ethereum community against similarly-named projects and token tickers. ZK, or zero-knowledge, is a type of cryptography used by certain layer-2 rollups and other blockchain projects to quickly prove that transaction details are true while keeping other details private. The tech is closely associated with attempts to scale the Ethereum blockchain. Layer-2 networks like Polygon, StarkNet and zkSync all use ZK proofs to help provide users with quicker and cheaper transactions. Matter Labs’ move to trademark ZK came after a tiff with Polyhedra, a blockchain project that used "ZK" as the ticker for its token. Matter Labs has been preparing for its own highly-anticipated token airdrop and planned to take the "ZK" ticker for itself. (Polyhedra ultimately decided to rebrand its token to "ZKJ," according to reporting from The Block .) When Matter Labs initially revealed its plan to trademark ZK, it ignited an ecosystem-wide outcry. Given that ZK technology—and the term itself—are used by many teams across the industry, the trademark filing was seen as an attempt by a single company to seize ownership over a "public good." More broadly, this was viewed as an attack on crypto's open-source and collaborative ethos. In a statement shared with CoinDesk, StarkWare CEO Eli Ben-Sasson called the move “an absurd IP-grab.” Polygon Chief Legal Officer Rebecca Rettig wrote on X that trademarking a term is to “protect a company’s brand” rather than the wider crypto community.