IOTA Kickstarts EVM Targeting DeFi, Real World Assets

Tuesday's launch introduced functionality such as smart contracts, cross-chain capabilities, parallel processing and security against Maximal Extractable Value (MEV) into the IOTA ecosystem, boosting the fundamentals of the IOTA token. The token has advanced 6% in the past 24 hours, data from CoinGecko show, while the CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20), a measure of the broader crypto market, gained less than 2%.