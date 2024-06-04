Protocol Village: Gnosis DAO Spins off Karpatkey

May 29: JOJO, a perpetuals exchange on Coinbase's Base blockchain, is partnering with Brevis, to implement ZK-proof technology for funding rates . This aims to bring price stability and better liquidity for traders by efficiently calculating funding rates. "A precise funding rate is essential to perpetual futures, as it keeps contract prices aligned with spot prices," the company said. "Even so, it's computationally intense. With Brevis' ZK Coprocessor technology, the funding rate can be calculated efficiently and quickly, creating an accurate funding rate to benefit all traders."