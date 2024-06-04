Polygon Acquires Zero-Knowledge Cryptography Firm Toposware

Polygon has gone all in on zero-knowledge cryptography over the last few years, betting that the tech will be key to scaling Ethereum's blockchain ecosystem over the long term. Polygon Labs has a history of acquiring outside ZK shops to help staff its internal zero-knowledge initiatives, and the purchase of Toposware brings a third major zero-knowledge team into the Polygon orbit. The firm previously acquired the companies Hermez and Mir, whose founders Jordi Baylina and Brendan Farmer now lead Polygon Labs' in-house ZK teams.