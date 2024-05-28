Ethereum-Based Domain Protocol ENS Seeks Own L2, Possibly With ZkSync

The new initiative by ENS follows a new blockchain trend, where some protocols atop Ethereum and even some alternative layer-1 blockchains are migrating to become layer-2 networks, to address needs of their communities, such as the desire for cheaper fees or customization. Earlier this month, the layer-1 chain Celo concluded an 8 month search for its new layer-2 home, settling on Optimism’s technology to help propel them.