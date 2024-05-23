Protocol Village: Dfinity Launches 'EVM RPC' as API Allowing ICP to Read Other Chains

May 23: Dfinity Foundation, a major contributor to Internet Computer (ICP), announced that its "EVM RPC canister," described as "a new API that allows ICP smart contracts to read and write data on different chains," is now live. According to the team: "The EVM RPC is another major milestone in the development of Dfinity's Chain Fusion framework. It enables Internet Computer smart contracts to interoperate directly with all major blockchains, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, other EVMs, and soon, Solana, without having to rely on any intermediary." Additionally, "ckUSDC, an interoperable stablecoin pegged 1:1 to USDC, is now available for use across ICP."