Protocol Village: Lita Releases 'Valida ZkEVM,' Claims Speed, Efficiency Advantages

May 16: Lita released its Valida zkVM and Valida C Compiler Toolchain, enabling faster, cheaper and more efficient ZKP generation, according to the team: "Valida’s compatibility with LLVM opens the door to a host of conventional programming languages, helping developers to easily transition into the world of decentralized systems. Lita’s benchmarks for Valida’s performance capabilities show that single-core Valida proving was carried out with a speed ranging from 1.19 to 54 times faster than multi-core RISC Zero proving, and between 19 to 1,600 times more efficient, reducing CPU time and energy expended on proof computation."