Lido Co-Founders, Paradigm Secretly Back EigenLayer Competitor as DeFi Battle Lines Form

Lido was the breakout sensation in DeFi just a couple of years ago when it developed a protocol that allowed users to stake cryptocurrency on Ethereum – essentially locking it in – but still get a token "stETH" that they could use to trade in the meantime. The project proved so popular that it now ranks as the largest decentralized finance protocol on Ethereum, with $27 billion worth of deposits, attaining such a dominant position that some players worried about the operational risks of its outsize influence.