Protocol Village: Gnosis Inks Strategic Partnership with Zeal, Invests $2M
The latest in blockchain tech upgrades, funding announcements and deals. For the period of May 9-15.
May 9: Gnosis, an Ethereum sidechain, said it will partner with Zeal, creators of a comprehensive digital wallet, to enhance everyday crypto use, according to the team: "This collaboration involves exploring easy solutions for daily self-custodied crypto transactions, akin to using cash. Gnosis also commits $2 million to Zeal, boosting its total funding to $9 million after a previous $7 million seed round."
Layer-1 Chain Inco to Work With Privy to Enable Web3 Apps on Telegram
May 9: Inco, described as a "modular confidential computing layer-1 blockchain and universal confidentiality layer for Ethereum and other networks," announced a partnership with Privy, a system for onboarding Web3 users, to launch non-custodial Web3 apps and games in Telegram. According to the team: "Using Inco, developers can build dapps and mini-games like slot machines, card games, predictions market and more as Telegram Mini Apps that work with your wallet provider and leverage FHE technology, thus enabling new forms of gameplay with confidential elements. By integrating the Privy SDK, developers can now provide users with self-custodial wallets, enhancing security for on-chain experiences within Telegram." FHE stands for fully homomorphic encryption, a type of encryption where data can be processed without the data having to be exposed.
Ripple, XRPL Labs Join DeRec Alliance as Founding Members With Hedera, Algorand Ecosystems
May 9: The developers Ripple and XRPL Labs have joined Algorand Foundation and Hedera developer Swirlds Labs as founding members of the DeRec Alliance. The alliance supports the Decentralized Recovery (DeRec) open-source protocol. According to a press release, this protocol maps out "a standard approach to secret management, based on secret sharing among a set of helpers (e.g. friends or businesses), who can assist the user to recover their secret when needed. Each helper's share reveals no information about the original secret, and half the helpers can give the user their shares to reconstruct the secret, even when a user has lost their phone or other two-factor recovery device. The protocol includes automatic regular confirmations that helpers still have shares of secrets, and automatic re-sharing when secrets change or helpers join or leave. The user never reveals who the helpers are, nor even how many helpers there are, and even the helpers won’t know that."
