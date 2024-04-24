Protocol Village: SEDA, Data and Computation Network, Launches Mainnet Genesis
The latest in blockchain tech upgrades, funding announcements and deals. For the period of April 25-May 1.
April 24: SEDA, a data transmission and computation network that enables a permissionless environment for developers to deploy data feeds, announced the launch of its mainnet genesis event. According to the team: "By mitigating native deployments via a modular and chain-agnostic design, SEDA is building to offer complete developer flexibility with chain-agnostic integrations alongside completely programmable data feeds, enabling a 'permissionless optionality' that promotes Web3's ethos for builders. Mainnet will see the deployment of SEDA’s solvers, an overlay network offering one-click node spinups for community and bespoke mechanics for network OEV capture and value redeployment back into the hands of network participants."
