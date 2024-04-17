Worldcoin, Sam Altman's Crypto Project, Is Building a Layer-2 Chain

The tweaks have helped Worldcoin grow in spite of its many naysayers, reaching more than 70 million transactions in total, according to the project's most recent data . Even Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin – who delivered a point-by-point critique of Worldcoin in one of his blog posts – praised the project for "doing quite a good job of taking the privacy critiques seriously and designing their system to be more and more data-minimal" in a March X post.