P2 Ventures Commits $50M Via Hadron FC to Startup Founders in Polygon Ecosystem

The investment by P2 Ventures will go to founders through Hadron FC, a founder program with campuses in Dubai and New York, according to a press release. The program comes with mentorship, legal and regulatory assistance, networking opportunities and "comprehensive support to navigate the complexities of startup development and raise capital," the release said. Among the initial 36 projects onboarding, several "engaged in a week of in-person co-building at the facility in Dubai."