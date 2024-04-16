Liquid Restaking Protocol Puffer Raises $18M, Led by Brevan Howard, Electric Capital

Puffer is the second-largest liquid restaking protocol behind Ether.Fi, and is part of a class of protocols that have come out of the growing "restaking" field that has taken the Ethereum ecosystem by storm. EigenLayer, a restaking pioneer that launched last week albeit without some of its more highly anticipated functionality , has attracted some $12.7 billion of user deposits to become the second-biggest decentralized-finance protocol , according to DeFiLlama.