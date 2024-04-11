Protocol Village: Tate Berenbaum Launches 'AO Ventures,' With $35M for Arweave Development

April 11: Tate Berenbaum, who reportedly raised $30 million while still a teenager for crypto startup Community Labs, has launched of AO Ventures , a 10-week incubator program dedicated to fostering development on Arweave and AO, according to a message from Berenbaum. "Over $35 million in capital has already been committed to the investment pool. The program will start in April and culminate in a Demo Day in June." AO is described on the Community Labs website as a "hyper parallel computer" with a core objective of "merging the benefits of trust minimization with the speed and traditional computing environments." The Arweave network is for "permanent information storage," according to its website . (AR)