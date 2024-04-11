Ethereum's Next Upgrade, 'Pectra,' Could Include Relief for Institutional Stakers, Wallet UX Improvements

Beiko said developers would aim to push Pectra out sometime at the end of 2024, maybe early 2025. “It's going to be a relatively small upgrade. The reason for that is that it allows us to work on two forks in parallel. We are working on Verkle trees and that transition,” Beiko said. “We are working on that but it's going to take more than a year. So in the meantime we have bandwidth to work on other small wins.”