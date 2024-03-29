Call of Duty Cheaters Allegedly Lose Their Bitcoin as Hackers Target Gamers With Malware
The malware has already impacted hundreds of thousands of players and the numbers are still growing, as per malware market informer @vxunderground.
- A mysterious group of cybercriminals has released an infostealer targeting gamers who cheat in video games, stealing their bitcoin holdings and impacting hundreds of thousands of players.
- Game developer Activision Blizzard is working with cheat providers to help the affected players.
Video game cheaters may have finally met their match as a mysterious group of cybercriminals has reportedly released an information stealer malware targeting gamers who cheat in Call of Duty, stealing the bitcoin (BTC) holdings of some players.
The malware has already impacted hundreds of thousands of players and the numbers are still growing, as per malware market informer @vxunderground.
“It should be noted that some of these accounts are also not cheaters,” @vxunderground added. “Some users impacted utilized gaming software for latency improvement, VPNs, and certain controller boosting software.”
Call of Duty cheat code provider “PhantomOverlay” was first to notice the suspicious activity after users reported unauthorized purchases. Rival cheat providers like Elite PVPers confirmed similar attacks to @vxunderground in the past week.
The stolen data includes freshly stolen credentials, with some victims also reporting their Electrum wallets were also drained. The total amount of crypto stolen is still unknown.
Call of Duty developer Activision Blizzard (ATVI) is reportedly working with the cheat code providers to help the affected players. The current estimated number of compromised accounts includes over 3.6 million Battlenet accounts, 561,000 Activision accounts, and 117,000 Elite PVPers accounts.
Meanwhile, PhantomOverlay claimed the number of hacked accounts “are inflated” in a Telegram broadcast message on Wednesday.
Exploiters have targeted game cheaters for years. In 2018, a supposed cheat for the massively popular video game Fortnite turned out to be malware designed to steal bitcoin wallet login details. Fortnite players were again targeted in 2019, with hackers blocking access to a user's entire computer data.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.