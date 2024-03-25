How Many Years Will SBF Get? Jury's Out on Betting Platform Polymarket

Despite a less-than-stellar script, the movie took in over $45 million during its U.S. opening weekend, in line with the opening weekend of the previous installment of the series, showing that fans were hungry for more Ghostbusting content. Some say it is a revenge spend of fans showing studios they want this version of Ghostbusters, and not the woke 2016 reboot. Culture war win or not, the reality is publicly listed Marcus Theaters said it would be a hit in its recent annual report , as did its competitor Cinemark. The weekend itself was fairly light in competition from other films, and there isn't a holiday or other significant culture event scheduled against it.