Solana Strained by Meme Coin Mania, But Co-Founder Yakovenko Welcomes the Test

While the coins have helped bring cash into the Solana ecosystem, they've both strained and stained the network. Meme coins have fueled the rise of so-called "presales," with developers raising millions of dollars for tokens that don't exist yet. The trend has led crypto sleuth ZachXBT to warn users against the possibility of rug pulls – where tokens are unceremoniously ripped from the hands of investors or are dumped in large volumes onto the market, depleting them of any value.