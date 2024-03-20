Coinbase's Base Chain Warns of 'Stuck' Transactions Amid Traffic Surge

"Due to high network traffic on the Base network, transaction fees increased over the last 24 hours. Some user transactions that were submitted with lower fees may be stuck in a 'pending' state," a representative for Coinbase told CoinDesk in an emailed statement. "If possible, users with pending transactions should cancel their transaction and resubmit with the latest estimated gas fee. If you are unable to cancel your pending transaction, the transaction will complete once traffic subsides."