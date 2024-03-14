The Graph Expands Subgraph to More Than 40 Blockchains Including Arbitrum, Base
The indexing layer is also expanding to Avalanche and Celo.
The Graph Network, a decentralized indexing layer for blockchain data, said it has expanded its data accessibilities to over 40 blockchains. The chains include Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base and Celo to name a few.
The expansion means that developers building on those chains are now able to leverage Graph’s network for lower costs and competitive syncing times, according to the press release.
“It’s incredible to watch The Graph Network’s multichain evolution unfold. More chain ecosystems than ever are now equipped with open access to blockchain data, empowering people to gain control over the data they need, on their own terms,” said Tegan Kline, CEO of Edge & Node, a project developer.
The Graph collects, processes and stores data from an array of blockchains to present to users. Due to its decentralized nature, it is governed by core developer teams – the main one being Edge & Node.
The Graph’s native token has witnessed significant growth since the start of the year, climbing almost 150%. The token, GRT, jumped from $0.15 in January to $0.45 currently.
