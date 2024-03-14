Protocol Village: BNB Chain Unveils 'Rollup-as-a-Service,' to Spur Layer 2s Built on BSC

March 14: A new organization called Hadron Founders Club has launched "to support and empower passionate founders, developers and creators building in Web3," with Ajit Tripathi as a core contributor and backing from Polygon Labs , according to the team: "Hadron FC will launch with two inaugural cohorts in April, hosted at campuses in Dubai and New York City. These cohorts will serve as hubs for collaboration, learning and networking – providing founders with the right environment to build and scale their Web3 startups. Applications for these cohorts will open in the second week of March and remain open for four weeks. Founders of early-stage startups in the Web3 space are encouraged to apply. For more info, visit HadronFC.com , and founders building in the Polygon ecosystem can apply for the first cohort in April here ."