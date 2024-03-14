Protocol Village: BNB Chain Unveils 'Rollup-as-a-Service,' to Spur Layer 2s Built on BSC
The latest in blockchain tech upgrades, funding announcements and deals. For the period of March 14-March 20.
March 14: BNB Chain has unveiled rollup-as-a-service (RaaS), for seamless layer-2 blockchain development on BNB Smart Chain (BSC), according to the team: "RaaS empowers dApps and enterprises to create custom L2s. Collaboration with providers like AltLayer, NodeReal and Movement Labs enhances versatility. BNB Chain aims to be a 'one-stop shop' for Web3 building, emphasizing collaboration and mass adoption. OpBNB Connect facilitates the interconnection of all L2s built on BSC, for an integrated network to emerge where benefits and innovation are shared across diverse L2s." The RaaS rollout was included in BNB Chain's 2024 tech roadmap published in January. (BNB)
Hadron Founders Club Launches to Support Web3 Builders, With Polygon Labs Backing
March 14: A new organization called Hadron Founders Club has launched "to support and empower passionate founders, developers and creators building in Web3," with Ajit Tripathi as a core contributor and backing from Polygon Labs, according to the team: "Hadron FC will launch with two inaugural cohorts in April, hosted at campuses in Dubai and New York City. These cohorts will serve as hubs for collaboration, learning and networking – providing founders with the right environment to build and scale their Web3 startups. Applications for these cohorts will open in the second week of March and remain open for four weeks. Founders of early-stage startups in the Web3 space are encouraged to apply. For more info, visit HadronFC.com, and founders building in the Polygon ecosystem can apply for the first cohort in April here."
Range, Security and Risk Platform Focused on Cosmos, Raises $2.7M
March 14 (PROTOCOL VILLAGE EXCLUSIVE): Range, a security and risk platform focused on the Cosmos blockchain ecosystem, has raised $2.7M in a funding round led by Galileo. Range's tools, like the CCTP explorer and IBC Rate Limits, enhance the security of cross-chain applications. The platform plans to expand its services to Ethereum-native L2s like Arbitrum and Optimism.
Polkadot Announces New SDK for DApp Development
March 14: Polkadot is announcing a new Software Development Kit (SDK) developers can use to create dApps on the network, according to the team: "The new Verified Polkadot SDK for Unity simplifies the development process for creators and developers seeking to create engaging Web3 games on Polkadot. Polkadot Play not only provides developers with the necessary tools & data but also offers a dedicated tech team to assist in game integration. In collaboration with the Blockchain Game Alliance (BGA), Polkadot Play will be introducing a Game Jam (hackathon) in 2024, inviting developers to build on the Polkadot SDK for Unity." (DOT)
