Blast Blockchain Locks Up Amid Ethereum's Dencun Upgrade
Its mainnet stopped producing blocks around the time of the Ethereum overhaul.
Blast, the recently launched layer-2 blockchain, froze up Wednesday amid Ethereum's major Dencun upgrade.
Blast, which is built atop Ethereum and therefore intrinsically linked to it, posted on X that its mainnet "has stopped producing blocks due to issues related to Ethereum’s Dencun upgrade."
