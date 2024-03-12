Ethereum Blockchain Counts Down to 'Dencun' Upgrade, Set to Reduce Fees

Technically known as a "hard fork" in blockchain terminology, it's expected to initiate around 13:55 UTC (9:55 a.m. ET). The upgrade is designed to usher in a new era of cheaper fees for the growing array of auxiliary networks that operate on top of Ethereum, called layer-2 (L2) "rollups ." Those changes will come with the activation of a new Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) called “ proto-danksharding ,” or EIP-4844, which is designed to improve the chain's ability to handle data from L2 networks.