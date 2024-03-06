The Protocol: Bitcoin Cry for Help Heard

BITCOIN PSA: In last week's issue , we highlighted how, despite robust demand to buy bitcoin by newly approved U.S. spot ETFs, and the surging BTC price (this week surpassing the previous all-time high around $69,000 ), the governance of the blockchain's software is still dependent on largely volunteers, or on pro developers moonlighting – a labor of love, as it were. And the process is down to having only one editor, Luke Dashjr, to manage what he described as the "thankless and boring job" of handling all the new Bitcoin Improvement Proposals or "BIPs" that come over the transom. Well, his cries for help were heard, apparently. Ava Chow, one of the maintainers of Bitcoin Core, acknowledged in a post on the Bitcoin-Dev mailing list that it might be "prudent for us to look at adding more BIPs editors." According to Chow: "this would significantly help get through the backlog of BIPs PRs, and responding to them in a timely manner to significantly reduce the friction of getting BIPs changes merged," adding that "any new BIP editors should be people who have a history of following and being involved in Bitcoin development, as well as being known to evaluate proposals objectively, and of course, are willing to do the job." As Bitcoin Optech newsletter put it dryly, "No clear resolution has been reached."