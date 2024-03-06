Protocol Village: Burnt Banksy Launches XION Blockchain, With USDC as Primary Currency
The latest in blockchain tech upgrades, funding announcements and deals. For the period of March 7-March 13.
March 7: Burnt Banksy announced the launch of XION’s mainnet, "the first blockchain purpose-built for mainstream adoption and the first to use USDC, a fully-reserved digital dollar, as its primary transactional currency," according to the team: "The announcement was made as part of Burnt's exclusive performance in New York, during which the founder lit himself on fire and subsequently set XION aflame, symbolizing a new light for the crypto industry."
DeFi Aggregator Hashflow Launches on Arbitrum
March 6: Hashflow, a leading decentralized finance (DeFi) trading platform, today announced the launch of its Arbitrum-native aggregator, creating a hub for all Arbitrum ecosystem traders, according to the team: "Through its intent-based, Smart Order Routing architecture, Hashflow's new product, Aggregator+, enables traders to tap into roughly $8B of liquidity to get the best prices on the most popular tokens on Arbitrum. As the Arbitrum DeFi community continues to expand rapidly, Hashflow is positioning itself as a one-stop trading platform for all users in the ecosystem." (ARB)
Protocol Village is a regular feature of The Protocol, our weekly newsletter exploring the tech behind crypto, one block at a time. Sign up here to get it in your inbox every Wednesday. Project teams can submit updates here. For previous versions of Protocol Village, please go here. Also please check out our weekly The Protocol podcast.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk offers all employees above a certain salary threshold, including journalists, stock options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.