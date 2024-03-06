Protocol Village: Burnt Banksy Launches XION Blockchain, With USDC as Primary Currency

March 6: Hashflow, a leading decentralized finance (DeFi) trading platform, today announced the launch of its Arbitrum-native aggregator, creating a hub for all Arbitrum ecosystem traders, according to the team: "Through its intent-based, Smart Order Routing architecture, Hashflow's new product, Aggregator+, enables traders to tap into roughly $8B of liquidity to get the best prices on the most popular tokens on Arbitrum. As the Arbitrum DeFi community continues to expand rapidly, Hashflow is positioning itself as a one-stop trading platform for all users in the ecosystem." (ARB)