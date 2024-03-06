Bitcoin
Polygon Lands First User of New 'AggLayer,' Inking Deal With Astar Network

By plugging into the AggLayer, Astar users will have access to the liquidity in the Polygon ecosystem, allowing cross-chain transactions between Astar and Polygon zkEVM, supposedly making the experience feel like a single chain.

By Margaux Nijkerk
AccessTimeIconMar 6, 2024 at 12:00 a.m. UTC
Polygon is promoting its new "AggLayer" by distributing hoodies with a depiction evocative of human evolution. (Margaux Nijkerk)

Astar, a blockchain network prominent in the Japanese Web3 community, said that its Astar zkEVM will be the first network to fully integrate into Polygon’s new AggLayer, a solution that connects blockchains with zero-knowledge proofs to other networks in Polygon’s ecosystem, to provide unified liquidity.

Astar zkEVM is powered by Polygon’s Chain Development Kit (CDK), a customizable framework that lets users build their own zero-knowledge blockchains using Polygon’s technology.

By plugging into the AggLayer, Astar users will have access to the liquidity in the Polygon ecosystem, allowing cross-chain transactions between Astar and Polygon zkEVM, making the experience feel like a single chain.

Polygon’s AggLayer went live in February, aiming to address the shortcomings of blockchains, connecting Polygon’s various layers.

The AggLayer has become a central component in Polygon’s new roadmap, with the aim of unifying various blockchain projects spun up using Polygon’s technology.

"Today is an important first step to welcome communities to a seamless multi-chain ecosystem,” said Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of Polygon, in a press release. “With Astar and numerous other ZK-powered chains onboarding soon, Polygon CDK and AggLayer are poised to bring internet-scale capabilities to the world of crypto."

Read more: Polygon Plans 'AggLayer,' in Bid to Synthesize Modular, Monolithic Blockchains

Edited by Bradley Keoun.

