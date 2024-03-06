Polygon Lands Astar Network as First User of New 'AggLayer'
By plugging into the AggLayer, Astar users will have access to the liquidity in the Polygon ecosystem, allowing cross-chain transactions between Astar and Polygon zkEVM, supposedly making the experience feel like a single chain.
Astar, a blockchain network prominent in the Japanese Web3 community, said that its Astar zkEVM will be the first network to fully integrate into Polygon’s new AggLayer, a solution that connects blockchains with zero-knowledge proofs to other networks in Polygon’s ecosystem, to provide unified liquidity.
Astar zkEVM is powered by Polygon’s Chain Development Kit (CDK), a customizable framework that lets users build their own zero-knowledge blockchains using Polygon’s technology.
Polygon’s AggLayer went live in February, aiming to address the shortcomings of blockchains, connecting Polygon’s various layers.
The AggLayer has become a central component in Polygon’s new roadmap, with the aim of unifying various blockchain projects spun up using Polygon’s technology.
"Today is an important first step to welcome communities to a seamless multi-chain ecosystem,” said Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of Polygon, in a press release. “With Astar and numerous other ZK-powered chains onboarding soon, Polygon CDK and AggLayer are poised to bring internet-scale capabilities to the world of crypto."
