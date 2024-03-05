USC Professor's Crypto Startup 'Sahara' Raises $6M to Reward AI Trainers

“Users provide very personalized feedback to AI systems” to help them improve, explained Ren, who started Sahara after spending seven years as an AI researcher at the University of Southern California (USC), where he is a tenured member of the school’s computer science faculty. People tend to be “totally fine with sharing that data” since they’re just happy to use a free service, Ren told CoinDesk in an interview. But recently, ”we've seen people's jobs start getting replaced due to the fact that they have improved AI by so much.”