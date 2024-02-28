Stacks Creator Ali Calls Bitcoin 'Apex Predator' as Development Flourishes on OG Blockchain

Ali: I look at spot ETFs as bitcoin's use as a digital gold, or a store of value, like you're passively, sort of like, holding your Bitcoin. And I think for the mainstream users, one thing I'd love to see is more wallets like Leather or Xverse. These are kind of like next-generation web wallets for Bitcoin. They have big built in support for L2s. And I think they can expose people to actively using their Bitcoin. So in my mind, the model is that if you're using Bitcoin on the L1, maybe you have a hardware wallet, you're doing self-custody, or you just buy through an ETF. That's sort of like the store of value digital gold use case. But when you're using your Bitcoin in a wallet like Leather or Xverse, which is like a modern web wallet, then you're doing interesting things with it. You might be able to swap against a stablecoin or purchase an Ordinal or an NFT, or participate in some smart contracts. And that's, I think, the more and more users that we see that are using Bitcoin in that modern way, I think that could be very exciting because once you like use it, you can almost like touch and feel it and then you get the idea of like how powerful this technology is versus just passively holding.