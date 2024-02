Stacks Creator Ali Calls Bitcoin 'Apex Predator' as Development Flourishes on OG Blockchain

And now coming to your second question, I do think that in the overall industry right now, there's a lot of capital and developers who have the model that there will be some alt L1 like a Solana or something else, they're going to start eating on Ethereum's market share. I think there's some truth to it. Solana is gaining a lot of traction and it's popular in developers and so on. But I think what the market is beginning to see right now is that there's a much bigger category, which is Bitcoin L2s, because these Bitcoin L2s can match the alt L1s or Ethereum head-to-head on every single feature. It could be speed, it could be expressivity, and so on, but they can match it. And I think that could potentially be a much bigger market simply because of the fact that they're not starting from zero. Like whenever you launch a new project, you're sort starting from zero in terms of how much capital there is in that ecosystem. When you launch a Bitcoin L2, you're launching something on top of a trillion dollars of capital, right? So I think there's a much easier path to that capital getting deployed and Bitcoin L2s as a category growing. So I do think they're going to start giving Eth L2s some competition, but even like Eth L1 might start seeing competition coming from Bitcoin L2s, which is something that I don't think a lot of people are talking about.