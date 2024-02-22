Bitcoin Miner Marathon to Start 'Slipstream' to Make Complex BTC Transactions Faster

Marathon will be the first publicly traded mining company to offer such a product and be able to do so, given that it owns its own mining pool - MARA Pool. "Because it is the only publicly traded Bitcoin mining company that operates its own mining pool, Marathon is also the only known publicly traded Bitcoin miner currently capable of offering such services," the company said. As Marathon can operate as the sole miner in its own mining pool, the company says it's able to customize its pool's settings to accept more "diverse" transactions.