Protocol Village: QuickNode Adds Support for ZkSync Hyperchains
The latest in blockchain tech upgrades, funding announcements and deals. For the period of Feb. 15-21.
Feb. 15: QuickNode, a Web3 development platform, now supports zkSync hyperchains," enhancing its custom chains offering for clients seeking fast and scalable ZK technology," according to the team: "Hyperchains, powered by ZK Stack, ensure robust data privacy, ideal for enterprise use cases while maintaining compliance. They run parallel to zkSync mainnet, enabling seamless asset bridging and liquidity flow. With QuickNode handling infrastructure, businesses can focus on creating plug-and-play blockchain applications."
Protocol Village is a regular feature of The Protocol, our weekly newsletter exploring the tech behind crypto, one block at a time. Sign up here to get it in your inbox every Wednesday. Project teams can submit updates here. For previous versions of Protocol Village, please go here. Also please check out our weekly The Protocol podcast.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.