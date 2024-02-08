Layer-2 Blockchain Developer StarkWare Plans ‘Cairo’ to Verify Layer-3s
The Cairo Verifier, which the StarkWare and the Herodotus developer team worked on together, is a key piece of technology that verifies proofs and posts them back to the layer-2 blockchain, instead of Ethereum’s mainnet.
StarkWare, the developer behind the Starknet blockchain, announced on Thursday the launch of a new “Cairo Verifier” in the next few weeks, opening the door to layer-3 application-based chains on Starknet.
Cairo, which the StarkWare and another developer, Herodotus, worked on together, is a key piece of technology that verifies proofs and posts them back to the layer-2 blockchain, instead of Ethereum’s mainnet.
In a Telegram message to CoinDesk, a StarkWare representative said the tool is “designed to bridge the crucial gap to layer-3 scalability in the blockchain ecosystem.”
The new component will enable the verification of proofs from layer-3 chains on layer-2s, which according to StarkWare was previously not possible. StarkWare said the Cairo verifier will reduce costs with verifying these proofs and speed up the time for transactions to be confirmed (known as latency).
Cairo will be at the core of verifying storage proofs on layer-2s and layer-3s, according to StarkWare.
Storage proofs are a type of cryptographic feature that allows users to “prove” that certain transactions or assets exist on other chains, without having to rely on a third party. StarkWare and Herodotus developers have worked together previously to develop storage proofs on Starknet.
“The Cairo Verifier represents an evolution from previous verification technologies, offering improved capabilities tailored to the current demands of the blockchain ecosystem,” StarkWare said.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, institutional digital assets exchange. Bullish group is majority owned by Block.one; both groups have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary, and an editorial committee, chaired by a former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, is being formed to support journalistic integrity.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.