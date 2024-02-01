Protocol Village: Sanctor Capital Raises $10M for Early Stage Web3 Fund

Feb. 1: WOOFi, a cross-chain DEX based in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, has launched on Mantle Network, the Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution, according to the team : "This positions WOOFi as one of the first protocols to support LayerZero-powered cross-chain swaps into Mantle from eight top chains, including Arbitrum, Optimism, and Avalanche. Mantle's MAU hit 370k in Jan 2024 post-LSP launch. VP of Ecosystem Ben Yorke notes the expected rise is fueled by easier mETH access, with WOOFi pivotal for its hyper-efficient cross-chain swaps, comprising 3.7% of LayerZero transactions."