Inside the 'Private Mempools' Where Ethereum Traders Hide From Front-Running Bots

The new feature from MetaMask dodges Ethereum's public mempool – ostensibly as a way to help users transact more cheaply and with better ease-of-use. MetaMask's specially-built sidetrack to the public Ethereum mempool is similar to the private mempool concept described in this article, but Consensys shies away from the "private mempool" moniker because it's associated with certain risks that MetaMask claims it's tech doesn't have.