Chainlink Teams Up With Circle to Allow Cross-Chain Stablecoin Transfers
The integration allows developers to build cross-chain use cases via Chainlink's CCIP that involve multichain transfers of Circle's USDC stablecoin.
Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) has integrated Circle’s Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP) to make it easy for users to transfer USDC across chains, according to a press release.
Developers can now build cross-chain use cases via CCIP that involve cross-chain transfers of USDC, including payments and other DeFi interactions, the statement said.
“We’re excited to support the adoption of stablecoins across a variety of cross-chain use cases. I’m pleased to see that the defense-in-depth security infrastructure of CCIP, with multiple layers of decentralization, is something highly valued by developers building with USDC,” said Sergey Nazarov, the decentralized oracle network’s co-founder.
The chains included in the integration are Ethereum, Arbitrum, Optimism, Avalanche and Base mainnets, with others to be added in the near future.
Chainlink’s CCIP is a cross-chain communication software that allows users to message and transfer tokens across different blockchains. Circle’s CCTP is an on-chain platform facilitating USDC transfers between chains via burning and minting.
