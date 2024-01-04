Protocol Village: EOS-Focused VC Invests in EZSwap for Gaming and 'Smart Inscriptions'

Jan. 4: EOS Network Ventures (ENV) "just invested $500K in EZ Swap, a multi-chain NFT DEX protocol and inscription marketplace, during its successful second fundraising round in December 2023, totaling $1 million," according to the team. "Led by ENV with support from major investors like IOBC Capital and Momentum Capital, this investment is set to significantly boost EZ Swap's gaming asset and smart inscription protocol landscape." ENV is a venture capital fund set up to make strategic equity and token-based investments into Web3 startups deploying on the EOS Network. According to the EOS Network Foundation, the EOS Network is a "third-generation blockchain platform powered by the EOS VM, a low-latency, highly performant and extensible WebAssembly engine for deterministic execution of near feeless transactions." (EOS)