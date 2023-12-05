Pyth Oracle Network Brings Industry Heavyweights Into Governance Post-Airdrop

Unlike Chainlink, the current leader in oracles, Pyth sources its data directly from first-party financial firms (and many Pyth contributors rank among the biggest firms in trading) rather than third parties. This direct-from-the-source data gathering, combined with other elements of Pyth's architecture, is designed to give the protocol a leg up in terms of overall speed – a key differentiator that could help Pyth eat away at Chainlink's dominant market position, and could bring sluggish crypto markets further-in line with the demands of modern finance.