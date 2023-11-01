Crypto Venture Funds Variant, 1kx Lead $6M Funding Round for ZK-Meets-AI Startup Modulus
The funding will be used for the company’s ambitions in zero-knowledge machine learning, combining aspects of zero-knowledge cryptography with artificial intelligence or AI.
Modulus Labs, the company behind a new specialized zero-knowledge prover for AI models, announced Wednesday that it is launching and has raised $6M in a seed round.
The round was led by Variant and 1kx, and includes participation from Inflection, Bankless, Stanford and others. Angel investors include names in the blockchain ecosystem like the Ethereum Foundation, Worldcoin, Polygon, Celestia and Solana, according to Modulus.
Modulus makes use of ZKML - an acronym for zero-knowledge machine learning - and combines ZK proofs for AI models. The point of it is to use zero knowledge proofs to prove that an AI model was executed correctly.
The funding will go to helping build the Modulus product, co-founder Daniel Shorr told CoinDesk.
“Our audience is basically smart contract devs or on-chain services who want to add AI,” Shorr said. “But up until now anyways, to add AI into your smart contract, means throwing away this whole blockchain security.”
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.