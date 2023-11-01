Crypto Venture Funds Variant, 1kx Lead $6M Funding Round for ZK-Meets-AI Startup Modulus

Bitcoin
$34,444.57+0.25%
Ethereum
$1,799.26+0.04%
Binance Coin
$223.99-0.74%
XRP
$0.59731954-0.16%
Solana
$41.01+12.86%
Cardano
$0.29083637-0.47%
Dogecoin
$0.06637109-1.61%
Tron
$0.09952868+3.10%
Toncoin
$2.13-1.76%
Chainlink
$10.92-3.30%
Polygon
$0.62630388-0.95%
Polkadot
$4.39-0.75%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$34,509.54+0.01%
Litecoin
$67.08-2.28%
Bitcoin Cash
$238.95-2.18%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000767-0.76%
Avalanche
$11.09-2.14%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.98+0.16%
Stellar
$0.12015723-0.15%
TrueUSD
$0.99845075-0.31%
Uniswap
$4.22+3.51%
Monero
$171.66+0.39%
OKB
$44.72-0.80%
Ethereum Classic
$17.26-0.13%
Cosmos
$7.67-3.04%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.27%
Filecoin
$3.76-0.14%
Internet Computer
$3.85-1.12%
Hedera
$0.05088682-0.40%
Aptos
$6.79-2.33%
Cronos
$0.06074014+0.62%
Lido DAO
$1.77+1.09%
NEAR Protocol
$1.48+15.20%
Quant
$100.43-1.67%
VeChain
$0.01871218+0.58%
Aave
$85.42+5.86%
Injective Protocol
$14.69+11.02%
Optimism
$1.36-0.57%
Arbitrum
$0.92960809-0.34%
Maker
$1,315.00-3.42%
Kaspa
$0.05181919+4.32%
The Graph
$0.10735001+5.37%
Bitcoin SV
$47.07-2.41%
THORChain
$2.93+1.93%
Render Token
$2.34-1.08%
Stacks
$0.61232194-0.44%
Algorand
$0.10818029-0.06%
MultiverseX
$30.50+2.94%
Immutable X
$0.64701711-0.03%
Theta
$0.72857041+6.96%
USDD
$0.99384927-0.96%
Synthetix
$2.21-1.02%
Tezos
$0.75285965+2.29%
XDC Network
$0.05110820+0.61%
The Sandbox
$0.33979229-0.12%
EOS
$0.61910427-0.55%
Axie Infinity
$5.22-3.05%
NEO
$9.49+9.17%
Fantom
$0.23801141-1.96%
Decentraland
$0.36016826-0.11%
Kava.io
$0.66398530+0.88%
Mina
$0.56841096-2.93%
Conflux
$0.16226146-0.57%
eCash
$0.00002748-0.19%
Flow
$0.51316792+1.86%
GateToken
$3.80+0.15%
Gala
$0.01841564-2.76%
ApeCoin
$1.30-0.84%
PAX Gold
$1,960.19-1.15%
IOTA
$0.15564610+0.40%
Rocket Pool
$23.20+0.29%
Chiliz
$0.06473789-0.04%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.06+0.30%
KuCoin Token
$4.54-1.11%
Paxos Dollar
$0.98419672-0.22%
Frax Share
$5.75-0.11%
BitTorrent
$0.00000045-3.94%
Curve DAO Token
$0.47549971+0.66%
Sui
$0.43898423+1.36%
Klaytn
$0.13050869-1.49%
GMX
$45.63+3.86%
Radix
$0.04057379-3.40%
dYdX
$2.25-1.58%
Casper
$0.03476134+5.73%
Arweave
$6.07+4.64%
Wemix
$1.22+5.34%
Huobi Token
$2.38+0.44%
Woo Network
$0.20927770-1.21%
Luna Classic
$0.00006275-0.27%
Fetch.ai
$0.34401991-2.23%
Nexo
$0.63824306+0.39%
Zilliqa
$0.01953258+6.70%
Dash
$28.73-2.30%
Qtum
$3.15+6.36%
FLOKI
$0.00003184-1.50%
Compound
$44.47-1.59%
Basic Attention Token
$0.20459248+1.48%
1inch Network
$0.28795241+2.37%
SafePal
$0.68977217+0.20%
Astar
$0.05431650+2.84%
Polymath Network
$0.32260000-8.06%
Illuvium
$47.94-1.67%
NEM
$0.03103865+4.94%
PancakeSwap
$1.22-0.87%
Flare
$0.01021686-0.81%
SingularityNET
$0.22182800-1.04%
Gnosis
$105.23-0.71%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.77-0.74%
Oasis Network
$0.05135627+3.05%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.44320087-1.95%
Celo
$0.48092592+1.31%
Enjin
$0.24749557-0.05%
Loopring
$0.19783566+0.49%
Holo
$0.00137438+0.28%
Stepn
$0.18455093+2.21%
BLUR
$0.22728065-2.93%
Chia
$26.50-2.94%
Mask Network
$2.83-1.29%
Ankr
$0.02324739+5.74%
Convex Finance
$2.79+0.04%
Zcash
$27.74-1.15%
Golem
$0.21331009+0.30%
IoTeX
$0.02256769+4.19%
Helium
$1.47-2.42%
Osmosis
$0.33901426-8.53%
Akash Network
$0.95610087-6.29%
Status
$0.05289330+86.63%
ICON
$0.21479076-0.54%
Worldcoin
$1.87-5.61%
Beldex
$0.03461353+17.15%
Wax
$0.05946735+0.22%
Ravencoin
$0.01675517-1.90%
Merit Circle
$0.44897211+1.55%
Decred
$12.59-2.97%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.58-1.75%
SEI
$0.10810682-2.28%
Audius
$0.16373184-1.07%
Aragon
$4.76+0.74%
Kusama
$20.98-0.40%
Band Protocol
$1.39-2.88%
Yearn Finance
$5,640.27+0.43%
Livepeer
$6.28+2.52%
JasmyCoin
$0.00376234-1.69%
Siacoin
$0.00351963+8.36%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.72170855-0.62%
Sushiswap
$0.92259826+22.69%
SXP
$0.30201135+0.64%
Waves
$1.75+0.47%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-2.23%
tomiNet
$2.01-0.43%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01-0.12%
Axelar
$0.35221404+2.81%
Ocean Protocol
$0.36905288+2.38%
Moonbeam
$0.19782140-2.13%
Biconomy
$0.22604253-2.23%
Liquity
$1.62-1.64%
EthereumPoW
$1.39-1.64%
Balancer
$3.34-0.68%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17835202+0.19%
Harmony
$0.01154587-0.09%
Lisk
$0.95711180+1.97%
MAGIC
$0.57422382+0.44%
Kyber Network
$0.79309881+9.28%
Gains Network
$3.91-4.82%
Kadena
$0.51723122+2.42%
API3
$1.33+7.89%
Horizen
$8.89-0.21%
Bluzelle
$0.29411611-0.18%
Skale
$0.02486419-1.68%
DigiByte
$0.00699946+0.47%
Coin98
$0.18034174+0.88%
Cartesi
$0.14262389-2.25%
UMA Protocol
$1.44-0.10%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00256357-12.23%
TerraUSD
$0.01176078-1.01%
PlayDapp
$0.17862243-0.16%
Celsius
$0.23425971-0.12%
Steem
$0.22114803+4.71%
Amp
$0.00176271+11.42%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000018+1.13%
OriginTrail
$0.25094991+0.06%
Nervos Network
$0.00287889+0.36%
Powerledger
$0.22185673-4.88%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.90-1.60%
Stargate Finance
$0.45355840-2.70%
GAS
$6.54+24.71%
Nano
$0.66301027+0.44%
Covalent
$0.14145297-4.20%
Stormx
$0.00793819+6.57%
Joe
$0.25477989-3.08%
Radiant Capital
$0.24213980-0.95%
Numeraire
$13.63-0.74%
iExec RLC
$1.12-1.67%
Marlin
$0.00974438+2.83%
Raydium
$0.33037343+64.61%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01537384-3.32%
OMG Network
$0.53809140-2.98%
Secret
$0.28443002+0.96%
Civic
$0.09334055+0.75%
Bancor
$0.52513419-0.82%
Celer Network
$0.01316016-4.36%
Syscoin
$0.09842631+3.67%
Dent
$0.00073214+0.55%
Radworks
$1.40-0.96%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.85038399-1.16%
SPACE ID
$0.24212991-1.24%
Sweat Economy
$0.00892111-1.20%
WINkLink
$0.00007021+1.20%
Chromia
$0.11590396+4.86%
Synapse
$0.35383875+2.58%
Adventure Gold
$0.86708672+6.12%
Core
$0.39553513-3.65%
RACA
$0.00019070-6.85%
Keep Network
$0.11735051+8.10%
Sun Token
$0.00660159+4.50%
Stella
$0.07693595+0.11%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$8.40-6.89%
Galxe
$1.34+1.06%
Spell Token
$0.00048992-0.84%
Verasity
$0.00600049-4.14%
Bifrost
$0.04368870-2.19%
Storj
$0.42049824+2.25%
Verge
$0.00363739-3.00%
Bitgert
$0.00000015-3.08%
Origin Protocol
$0.11757219+0.08%
Aergo
$0.13161747+3.76%
COTI
$0.04559152+0.79%
MetisDAO
$13.19+1.68%
NKN
$0.08832784-0.06%
MOBOX
$0.27193656+4.49%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01563665+0.22%
Gitcoin
$0.92110704+0.29%
Request
$0.07269723+0.15%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.23663033+9.50%
Gods Unchained
$0.21063774-4.38%
WazirX
$0.11199517-0.27%
Maple
$6.43-5.03%
ARPA
$0.04989066+7.55%
Saitama
$0.00109313-3.46%
Badger DAO
$2.41+1.37%
Yield Guild Games
$0.25942539-3.01%
XYO Network
$0.00340647+1.76%
Ren
$0.04639666-4.29%
Hashflow
$0.25949486-0.04%
LooksRare
$0.08170144+26.90%
Acala Token
$0.05308044-2.28%
Aavegotchi
$0.82607932-1.05%
Alien Worlds
$0.01127662-1.02%
Boba Network
$0.11873969+0.50%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.56920200-1.72%
Orchid
$0.06918711+1.58%
TrueFi
$0.03646229-1.92%
Index Chain
$0.04926552-2.03%
SuperRare
$0.05916474-0.69%
BarnBridge
$3.98-3.40%
Litentry
$0.75319883-2.65%
CEEK VR
$0.04225801-3.00%
Voyager Token
$0.11720294-1.32%
Moonriver
$4.14-1.15%
Reef
$0.00145637-1.34%
Star Atlas
$0.00226061+11.90%
Bonk
$0.00000075+13.32%
Aurora
$0.08409006-4.67%
Polkastarter
$0.31333638+5.89%
Ethernity
$1.55-3.32%
LCX
$0.03890837-1.04%
Rally
$0.00579827-2.07%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.24527324+13.24%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.94-1.43%
Alchemix
$13.97+0.99%
DIA
$0.25231840+0.66%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04570706-0.97%
Virtua
$0.02265627+2.23%
Travala.com
$0.48172886-0.96%
CLV
$0.03438301+0.64%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+0.49%
Alpaca Finance
$0.16198891-0.59%
0x
$0.26262693-5.50%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00692581-1.06%
Keep3rV1
$47.75+0.68%
Enzyme
$16.17+1.84%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00570540+27.18%
BENQI
$0.00562192+0.21%
Onyxcoin
$0.00074383-3.73%
Harvest Finance
$26.42+2.58%
district0x
$0.02290000+2.10%
Velas
$0.00653526-0.38%
MXC
$0.00660549+0.07%
StaFi
$0.28419390+0.83%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000050+7.53%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.82-0.75%
Serum
$0.03841053+7.89%
Rarible
$0.99174321+1.53%
Decentral Games
$0.01518523+1.51%
Tamadoge
$0.00820615+2.63%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00942742+0.18%
Tokemak
$0.35650946-0.08%
MOON
$0.06103589-8.40%
Quantstamp
$0.00760243-1.74%
Augur
$0.64837452-4.67%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01228760-3.38%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04347604-2.15%
FTX Token
$1.24+2.01%
Braintrust
$0.38787900-0.31%
Pepe
$0.00000112-1.67%
BitDAO
$0.38089605+4.06%
Threshold
$0.02439258+10.56%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.09626483-0.19%
Human
$0.04501333-3.14%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+0.02%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.09-0.76%
Hamster
$0.00000000-1.36%
PayPal USD
$0.98599603+0.27%
Highstreet
$1.27-2.55%
Tether
$1.00-0.13%
USDC
$1.00-0.23%
Dai
$1.00-0.18%
Technology

Crypto Venture Funds Variant, 1kx Lead $6M Funding Round for ZK-Meets-AI Startup Modulus

The funding will be used for the company’s ambitions in zero-knowledge machine learning, combining aspects of zero-knowledge cryptography with artificial intelligence or AI.

By Margaux Nijkerk
AccessTimeIconNov 1, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. UTC
(Ashin K Suresh/Unsplash, modified by CoinDesk)

Modulus Labs, the company behind a new specialized zero-knowledge prover for AI models, announced Wednesday that it is launching and has raised $6M in a seed round.

The round was led by Variant and 1kx, and includes participation from Inflection, Bankless, Stanford and others. Angel investors include names in the blockchain ecosystem like the Ethereum Foundation, Worldcoin, Polygon, Celestia and Solana, according to Modulus.

Modulus makes use of ZKML - an acronym for zero-knowledge machine learning - and combines ZK proofs for AI models. The point of it is to use zero knowledge proofs to prove that an AI model was executed correctly.

The funding will go to helping build the Modulus product, co-founder Daniel Shorr told CoinDesk.

“Our audience is basically smart contract devs or on-chain services who want to add AI,” Shorr said. “But up until now anyways, to add AI into your smart contract, means throwing away this whole blockchain security.”

