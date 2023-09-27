EigenLayer’s Sreeram Kannan on the Hot (and Risky) Ethereum Trend of ‘Restaking’

I think one thing that EigenLayer did is by creating this new category, that validation, if I can borrow the Ethereum trust network to do new things: I can build a new layer 1, I can build a new like oracle network, I can build a new data availability system, I can build any system on top of the Ethereum trust network, so it internalizes all the innovation back into Ethereum, or aggregates all the innovation back into Ethereum, rather than each innovation requiring a whole new system.