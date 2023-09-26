Bitcoin
Technology

Circle's Euro-Pegged Stablecoin Is Now Available on Stellar Network

Stellar is the third blockchain available to send and receive Circle’s euro-pegged stablecoin after Ethereum and Avalanche.

By Krisztian Sandor
AccessTimeIconSep 26, 2023 at 3:45 p.m. UTC
Updated Sep 26, 2023 at 3:55 p.m. UTC
Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, Circle and Michael Casey, Chief Content Officer, Coindesk (Shutterstock/CoinDesk)

Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, Circle and Michael Casey, Chief Content Officer, Coindesk (Shutterstock/CoinDesk)

Stablecoin issuer Circle Internet Financial expanded its euro-pegged stablecoin EURC to the Stellar (XLM) blockchain, in addition to the Ethereum and Avalanche networks it was already on, the company announced in a press release on Tuesday.

Digital payments firm Ripio, which mostly provides services in Latin-America and recently obtained a license to operate in Spain, was the first to add EURC payments, deposits and withdrawals on Stellar available for its users, the press release said.

Stablecoins are a $123 billion cryptocurrency asset class and a key piece of infrastructure that bridges traditional payment systems with the digital-asset economy, facilitating trading, transactions and conversion to crypto from government-issued (fiat) money.

Millions of people, especially in developing countries with fragile banks and currencies, including Argentina and Turkey, seek stablecoins as a safe haven or to send remittances cheaper than traditional bank transfers. However, euro-pegged stablecoins are yet to gain widespread adoption, as U.S. dollar stablecoins dominate 99% of the market.

Read more: It's Time for a Euro Stablecoin

Circle is the digital asset company behind the $25 billion USDC, the second-largest stablecoin on the market after Tether’s USDT. EURC is the third-largest euro stablecoin with a $52 million supply.

“The launch of EURC on Stellar has the potential to radically enhance European remittance corridors, cross-border payments, treasury management and aid disbursement,” Rachel Mayer, Circle's vice president of product management, said in a statement.

Edited by Bradley Keoun.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Krisztian Sandor
Krisztian Sandor

Krisztian Sandor is a reporter on the U.S. markets team focusing on stablecoins and institutional investment. He holds BTC and ETH.

Follow @sndr_krisztian on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.