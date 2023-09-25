Arbitrum Treasury Richer by $59M as Users Miss Claims Deadline
Users had nearly six months to claim the tokens after an airdrop in March.
The Arbitrum Foundation, which maintains the development of the Arbitrum blockchain, said Sunday it had transferred 69 million in unclaimed ARB tokens to the network’s treasury as the claim period for the tokens ended over the weekend.
The unclaimed rewards represent 0.69% of ARB’s total supply of 10 billion, according to technical documents. Data from a Dune Analytics dashboard shows 93% of eligible users had claimed the tokens.
These tokens are worth over $59 million at current prices. ARB tokens were airdropped to eligible users in late March to a huge community response – with over 42 million tokens claimed by 23,000 unique users hours after going live.
Airdrops refer to the unsolicited and/or automatic transfer of tokens from projects to crypto users.
While the claims deadline was set on Sept.24 after ARB went live, a governance vote in August saw Arbitrum community member yoav.eth propose that these tokens be transferred to the Arbitrum treasury – instead of being locked forever. The vote received 99.96% approval from token holders.
Arbitrum’s treasury now holds nearly $3 billion worth of ARB tokens following Sunday’s transfers, blockchain data shows.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.