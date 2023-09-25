Arbitrum Treasury Richer by $59M as Users Miss Claims Deadline

Bitcoin
$26,113.56-1.68%
Ethereum
$1,577.39-0.91%
Binance Coin
$209.08-0.85%
XRP
$0.49171714-3.30%
Dogecoin
$0.06079474-1.54%
Cardano
$0.24456229-0.31%
Solana
$19.43-0.88%
Toncoin
$2.19-3.46%
Tron
$0.08427082+0.43%
Polkadot
$4.05+0.63%
Polygon
$0.51418524-1.44%
Litecoin
$64.28-0.53%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000732-0.78%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,245.50-2.06%
Chainlink
$7.25+1.41%
Bitcoin Cash
$206.32-1.23%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.77-1.77%
TrueUSD
$0.99575574-0.40%
Uniswap
$4.24-0.27%
Avalanche
$8.85-0.96%
Stellar
$0.11203187-0.96%
Monero
$144.54+0.76%
OKB
$42.62-0.56%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.24%
Ethereum Classic
$15.15-0.65%
Cosmos
$6.99-0.84%
Hedera
$0.05032598-0.89%
Filecoin
$3.22-1.09%
Lido DAO
$1.49-0.52%
Cronos
$0.05024403-1.77%
Internet Computer
$2.94-0.75%
Aptos
$5.48+6.50%
Quant
$88.89-1.78%
VeChain
$0.01659372-1.53%
Maker
$1,271.24-0.88%
NEAR Protocol
$1.11-0.28%
Arbitrum
$0.81180932-1.74%
Optimism
$1.26-1.91%
Kaspa
$0.04762725+4.00%
Aave
$62.03-1.12%
The Graph
$0.08683869-0.86%
Algorand
$0.10033996-0.83%
USDD
$0.99758045-0.18%
Immutable X
$0.60496790+1.87%
XDC Network
$0.04995528-1.10%
Stacks
$0.46447432-1.07%
Synthetix
$1.99+0.13%
Theta
$0.64095503+1.49%
MultiverseX
$24.61-1.65%
EOS
$0.57044796-0.88%
Radix
$0.06160710-7.52%
Tezos
$0.65433054-1.10%
The Sandbox
$0.29672225-1.67%
Axie Infinity
$4.63+4.32%
Injective Protocol
$7.03+0.26%
Bitcoin SV
$30.55-2.10%
Render Token
$1.55-0.06%
Decentraland
$0.29432400+0.24%
GateToken
$3.87-0.11%
Fantom
$0.18785344-0.09%
NEO
$7.31-0.85%
THORChain
$1.69+0.67%
Kava.io
$0.62128215-0.38%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00-0.18%
PAX Gold
$1,919.17-0.02%
Flow
$0.45193413+1.45%
eCash
$0.00002399-0.12%
Curve DAO Token
$0.50879954+7.52%
KuCoin Token
$4.48-0.96%
Rocket Pool
$21.44-0.43%
IOTA
$0.14893539-1.12%
Frax Share
$5.57+3.47%
ApeCoin
$1.12-0.15%
Chiliz
$0.05775883-0.40%
Huobi Token
$2.46-0.37%
Wemix
$1.17+2.48%
Mina
$0.38101736-0.70%
BitTorrent
$0.00000038+0.22%
Casper
$0.03218746-0.59%
Klaytn
$0.11222739+0.32%
Gala
$0.01351403+0.82%
Luna Classic
$0.00006093-1.39%
Sui
$0.43790351-1.45%
dYdX
$1.90-0.92%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.76489602-1.75%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.76%
Nexo
$0.54986836-1.89%
Dash
$26.61-0.61%
GMX
$33.76-0.92%
Woo Network
$0.16697292+0.01%
Zilliqa
$0.01680379-3.13%
Compound
$40.42+0.73%
Flare
$0.01094501-1.44%
Arweave
$4.12-0.32%
Astar
$0.05075048+0.42%
1inch Network
$0.25633390-1.50%
Conflux
$0.12631860+0.92%
PancakeSwap
$1.14-0.83%
Gnosis
$99.33+0.08%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17141000-1.65%
tomiNet
$3.26-1.48%
Celo
$0.47164511+1.36%
SafePal
$0.56318060-1.65%
Convex Finance
$2.91+2.22%
Enjin
$0.23357462+2.94%
NEM
$0.02561253-1.32%
Illuvium
$39.25-0.62%
Qtum
$2.17-0.94%
Fetch.ai
$0.21482096-1.62%
SingularityNET
$0.17910970+0.44%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.58-3.46%
Loopring
$0.17265566-0.15%
Mask Network
$2.62-0.35%
Worldcoin
$1.64+7.78%
SEI
$0.11728323-3.06%
Decred
$13.53+3.58%
Oasis Network
$0.04165689-0.11%
Helium
$1.45-2.37%
Zcash
$26.06-1.41%
Aragon
$4.96+2.34%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.79267062-0.43%
Osmosis
$0.31881044-1.36%
Ankr
$0.01927670-3.49%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.40+0.03%
Beldex
$0.03367536-0.29%
Moonbeam
$0.24968776+49.84%
Holo
$0.00102626-1.38%
Stepn
$0.15131844-0.75%
Akash Network
$0.81848437-8.10%
JasmyCoin
$0.00367930+0.69%
Ravencoin
$0.01471584-2.54%
Golem
$0.17229435-3.83%
Yearn Finance
$5,170.46+0.50%
Kusama
$18.67+0.25%
ICON
$0.17280968-3.66%
Audius
$0.14882907-0.08%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.86%
SXP
$0.28057371-7.02%
BLUR
$0.16977400-2.30%
Livepeer
$5.53-0.25%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.41480287-0.63%
FLOKI
$0.00001564-1.28%
Waves
$1.54-1.79%
Merit Circle
$0.33048448-7.69%
EthereumPoW
$1.38+4.56%
Siacoin
$0.00287833-3.69%
Band Protocol
$1.06+1.78%
IoTeX
$0.01495575-0.13%
Ocean Protocol
$0.32379097-1.70%
Wax
$0.04108326-1.64%
Axelar
$0.33409661-0.52%
Balancer
$3.15-0.43%
Biconomy
$0.20599585+1.40%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16127528-1.34%
TerraUSD
$0.01264357-2.24%
Kadena
$0.47678323+1.21%
Harmony
$0.00955587-0.18%
Kyber Network
$0.64575735-9.18%
Sushiswap
$0.58789166+1.17%
MAGIC
$0.45868094-1.28%
Horizen
$7.60+2.39%
DigiByte
$0.00637401-0.41%
API3
$1.10-0.56%
Lisk
$0.72383023-4.90%
Skale
$0.02178432-0.38%
UMA Protocol
$1.37+0.10%
Gains Network
$3.15-0.11%
Polymath Network
$0.10498974-13.52%
Stargate Finance
$0.45991432+2.22%
Amp
$0.00166065-0.72%
Cartesi
$0.12571745+0.47%
Nervos Network
$0.00267946-0.61%
Status
$0.02218712-3.16%
OriginTrail
$0.22930792-1.19%
PlayDapp
$0.14997911-0.76%
Joe
$0.24464745+0.89%
Coin98
$0.13930960-0.38%
Nano
$0.60982376-1.79%
Numeraire
$12.53-1.35%
Liquity
$0.84277356+1.23%
Steem
$0.17024371-2.62%
Bluzelle
$0.18106485+1.80%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01510139-1.33%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.07-1.81%
iExec RLC
$0.99907583-0.82%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013-2.41%
Stormx
$0.00629570-7.01%
Celer Network
$0.01222725+3.83%
Marlin
$0.00842362+1.49%
Core
$0.41620863-5.49%
Radworks
$1.32-1.01%
Radiant Capital
$0.20742656-0.76%
Stella
$0.07663944-0.19%
Powerledger
$0.14628207-4.62%
Spell Token
$0.00050686-1.60%
Galxe
$1.35+0.85%
OMG Network
$0.44237589-2.39%
Sweat Economy
$0.00785803-5.23%
Bitgert
$0.00000015-2.20%
Syscoin
$0.08532082+2.01%
Civic
$0.07550345-1.14%
Synapse
$0.31213366+3.27%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.75375957-0.72%
WINkLink
$0.00006095-0.40%
Celsius
$0.13772512-0.20%
MetisDAO
$13.36+0.57%
Dent
$0.00060505-0.94%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00139216+1.19%
Bancor
$0.39835483+0.79%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01597267+0.33%
SPACE ID
$0.19722037+1.47%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$7.68+0.02%
NKN
$0.08505064-0.74%
Verge
$0.00333680+0.96%
Chromia
$0.09438175-1.37%
Covalent
$0.09026196+7.74%
COTI
$0.04367191+1.33%
Secret
$0.25289578+1.03%
Hashflow
$0.30361334+0.22%
Gitcoin
$0.87273961-0.80%
Bifrost
$0.03721367+0.00%
Sun Token
$0.00527930-0.08%
Adventure Gold
$0.65365155+3.36%
MOBOX
$0.23078277-0.54%
Request
$0.06342691-0.38%
Keep Network
$0.08787109+1.69%
Storj
$0.32852914-3.56%
Ren
$0.04560858-0.26%
Origin Protocol
$0.08894537-1.39%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.60914776+0.07%
Aergo
$0.09983067-2.35%
WazirX
$0.09358915+0.40%
ARPA
$0.04300808-0.43%
Gods Unchained
$0.16785556-0.14%
XYO Network
$0.00286785-1.92%
Badger DAO
$2.00+0.23%
Raydium
$0.17173506-0.01%
Aavegotchi
$0.77509392-0.43%
Acala Token
$0.04945671+2.78%
Maple
$4.90+0.98%
Verasity
$0.00375900-1.84%
Yield Guild Games
$0.20679925-3.72%
Orchid
$0.06342837+0.77%
Boba Network
$0.10867487-1.31%
SuperRare
$0.06037787-2.79%
Index Chain
$0.04853661+1.38%
Alien Worlds
$0.00998499-0.55%
Voyager Token
$0.12187639-0.26%
TrueFi
$0.03315867-3.22%
Moonriver
$4.23+7.83%
Zebec Protocol
$0.00991684-0.32%
GAS
$2.35-2.65%
LCX
$0.04001019-0.56%
MOON
$0.29034773+1.07%
CEEK VR
$0.03690999-1.15%
Rally
$0.00609839-0.57%
Litentry
$0.65603034+0.76%
RACA
$0.00009037-1.09%
Saitama
$0.00067598+1.11%
Reef
$0.00132072+1.56%
Ethernity
$1.51-0.83%
LooksRare
$0.05161134-1.85%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12187764-2.70%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.90+0.48%
DIA
$0.24807440+0.03%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04499524+0.18%
Polkastarter
$0.26706331+4.90%
CLV
$0.03344328+3.78%
Alchemix
$12.51+1.74%
Travala.com
$0.44989523-2.42%
Keep3rV1
$44.92+4.08%
BarnBridge
$2.26+0.95%
BENQI
$0.00522192-0.60%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.18011468+0.96%
Enzyme
$14.17+3.29%
Star Atlas
$0.00143775-0.61%
Virtua
$0.01891094+1.69%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13352988-2.47%
Velas
$0.00798290-4.93%
MXC
$0.00811112-4.45%
Onyxcoin
$0.00076107-0.63%
Aurora
$0.05069221-1.75%
0x
$0.18363190-2.32%
district0x
$0.02243914-2.47%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-0.71%
StaFi
$0.28676748-1.70%
Harvest Finance
$22.30+2.92%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.79-1.96%
Serum
$0.03303168+1.53%
Decentral Games
$0.01624925+0.69%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00285368-0.10%
Rarible
$0.88007580-2.30%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000040-11.84%
Tamadoge
$0.00874334+2.19%
Bonk
$0.00000020+2.53%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00957577-1.42%
Quantstamp
$0.01002857+0.97%
Tokemak
$0.35598377-1.50%
Augur
$0.63416342-8.56%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01262783+0.27%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04646863+10.92%
FTX Token
$1.27+15.26%
Braintrust
$0.31870937-0.50%
Pepe
$0.00000069+2.44%
BitDAO
$0.39095412-6.23%
Threshold
$0.01815480-0.76%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08642327+0.64%
Human
$0.04753669+2.01%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-1.11%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.01-0.13%
Hamster
$0.00000000-2.14%
PayPal USD
$1.00-0.35%
Highstreet
$1.29-1.84%
Tether
$0.99989799-0.12%
USDC
$1.00-0.22%
Dai
$1.00-0.20%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Technology

Arbitrum Treasury Richer by $59M as Users Miss Claims Deadline

Users had nearly six months to claim the tokens after an airdrop in March.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconSep 25, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. UTC
(Danny Nelson/CoinDesk)

(Danny Nelson/CoinDesk)

The Arbitrum Foundation, which maintains the development of the Arbitrum blockchain, said Sunday it had transferred 69 million in unclaimed ARB tokens to the network’s treasury as the claim period for the tokens ended over the weekend.

The unclaimed rewards represent 0.69% of ARB’s total supply of 10 billion, according to technical documents. Data from a Dune Analytics dashboard shows 93% of eligible users had claimed the tokens.

These tokens are worth over $59 million at current prices. ARB tokens were airdropped to eligible users in late March to a huge community response – with over 42 million tokens claimed by 23,000 unique users hours after going live.

Airdrops refer to the unsolicited and/or automatic transfer of tokens from projects to crypto users.

While the claims deadline was set on Sept.24 after ARB went live, a governance vote in August saw Arbitrum community member yoav.eth propose that these tokens be transferred to the Arbitrum treasury – instead of being locked forever. The vote received 99.96% approval from token holders.

Arbitrum’s treasury now holds nearly $3 billion worth of ARB tokens following Sunday’s transfers, blockchain data shows.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Shaurya Malwa
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
ArbitrumDeFi