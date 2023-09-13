Bitcoin
Technology

BNB Chain’s Layer 2 Network opBNB Goes Live

The Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible L2 chain scalability solution based on Optimism OP Stack expands the BNB Chain ecosystem to provide cheaper gas fees for projects.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconSep 13, 2023 at 10:39 a.m. UTC
Projects competing to become the dominant "layer 2" network atop Ethereum are now competing to become networks of networks. (Unsplash)

Projects competing to become the dominant "layer 2" network atop Ethereum are now competing to become networks of networks. (Unsplash)

BNB Chain developers today said the opBNB network, a layer 2 based on OP Stack, is going live after months of testing in which no major bugs were encountered, CoinDesk learned.

A layer 2 refers to any off-chain network, system, or technology built on top of a base, or layer 1, blockchain. The OP Stack is the set of software that powers Optimism, an Ethereum layer 2 blockchain, that can be used by developers to create their own networks.

Developers said they tested more than 35 million transactions and deployed some 150 applications on opBNB during the testing phase. The blockchain processed a maximum of 4,000 transactions per second (TPS) in that period – a significantly bigger number than Ethereum’s current 17 TPS.

“Scalability and security are the top priorities of opBNB,” said Arno Bauer, Senior Architect at BNB Chain, in a message to CoinDesk. “Before opening the mainnet to the public, stringent criteria had to be met. This included High Availability (HA), 4K Transactions Per Second (TPS), rigorous stress testing, reduced gas costs under 0.2 gwei, fast finality under 1 second, and enhanced security with multiple external audits.”

OpBNB joins the increasingly competitive and crowded ranks of over 50 other blockchains.

Projects can integrate with opBNB through BNB Chain’s extensive developer tutorial and dedicated technical support. To kickstart network activity, BNB Chain said it would soon roll out airdrop incentives alongside fifteen ecosystem projects to attract initial users and funds to the upstart network.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

Shaurya Malwa
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter

