‘Sequencers’ Are Blockchain’s Air Traffic Control. Here’s Why They’re Misunderstood

Binance zeroed in on the problems in a recent research report: “As the sequencer controls the ordering of transactions, it has the power to censor user transactions (although complete censorship is unlikely as users can submit transactions directly to the L1),” the report stated. “The sequencer can also extract the maximal extractable value (“MEV”), which could be economically harmful to the user base. Furthermore, liveness can be a major issue, i.e., if the sole, centralized sequencer goes down, then the entire rollup gets affected.”