Coinbase, Framework Venture Funds Invest $5M in Socket Protocol, in Bet on Blockchain Interoperability

The fundraise comes as "cross-chain" protocols from the companies including LayerZero and Chainlink have attracted investors, despite the bear market – assuming a future where blockchains are seamlessly interconnected.

By Margaux Nijkerk
AccessTimeIconSep 6, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. UTC
Updated Sep 6, 2023 at 4:04 p.m. UTC
Socket co-founders, Rishabh Khurana and Vaibhav Chellani (Socket)

Socket, a protocol aimed at enhancing communication between blockchains, has raised $5 million from the crypto-friendly venture-capital funds Coinbase Ventures and Framework Ventures.

The new capital will expand Socket’s work with Coinbase, including providing bridging opportunities for developers and users of Coinbase Wallet and Base, the company’s new layer-2 network atop Ethereum.

With new layer-2 networks or “rollups” coming to market and more layer-1 blockchains going live, Socket sees itself as an important player in connecting these fragmented ecosystems, allowing chains to communicate with each other, according to the team. By providing a method to bridge assets, users are able to transact easier across multiple networks, theoretically making the experience feel like operating on one blockchain.

The fundraise comes as interoperability solutions, such as LayerZero, have garnered the attention of investors, who view bridging as an important feature for the future of blockchains. Last week, the inter-bank messaging system Swift disclosed it had conducted experiments to transfer tokenized value across multiple private and public blockchains, involving Chainlink's Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol.

“For us, to have this scalable future, rollup-to-rollup communication is really important,” said Vaibhav Chellani, the co-founder of Socket. “I think the scaling future, and the multi- or cross-chain future are the same thing.”

Read more: Coinbase Officially Launches Base Blockchain in Milestone for a Public Company

Edited by Bradley Keoun.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Margaux Nijkerk
Margaux Nijkerk

Margaux Nijkerk reports on the Ethereum protocol and L2s. A graduate of Johns Hopkins and Emory universities, she has a masters in International Affairs & Economics. She holds a small amount of ETH and other altcoins.

