Multibillion Dollar Oracle Tool Chronicle To Expand Outside of MakerDAO Ecosystem

Bitcoin
$25,720.05-0.92%
Ethereum
$1,624.16-0.76%
Binance Coin
$214.91+0.16%
XRP
$0.50667148-0.68%
Dogecoin
$0.06408113+0.90%
Cardano
$0.25735368+0.28%
Solana
$19.26-2.24%
Tron
$0.07744945+0.62%
Toncoin
$1.86-3.87%
Polkadot
$4.26-0.34%
Polygon
$0.55853000+2.47%
Litecoin
$63.05-1.81%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000751-2.78%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$25,859.99-0.46%
Bitcoin Cash
$191.93-1.09%
Stellar
$0.12697103+4.37%
Avalanche
$9.83-0.76%
TrueUSD
$0.99788743-0.18%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.66-0.11%
Uniswap
$4.30-2.38%
Chainlink
$5.98-1.57%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.08%
OKB
$42.45-0.38%
Monero
$139.90-1.87%
Ethereum Classic
$15.26-0.72%
Cosmos
$6.74-1.52%
Hedera
$0.04862334+0.86%
Internet Computer
$3.29+0.68%
Filecoin
$3.21-0.19%
Quant
$97.22-1.79%
Lido DAO
$1.59+1.46%
Cronos
$0.05017845-2.38%
Aptos
$5.53-0.56%
Arbitrum
$0.90071525-1.56%
VeChain
$0.01556956-0.63%
Optimism
$1.33-1.43%
NEAR Protocol
$1.12-0.79%
Maker
$1,128.71+2.50%
XDC Network
$0.05829350+0.90%
Aave
$54.93-0.15%
The Graph
$0.08690712-1.25%
Algorand
$0.09407404-0.63%
USDD
$0.99649216+0.01%
Kaspa
$0.03422766+0.81%
Synthetix
$2.16+3.32%
Tezos
$0.69125077-0.48%
MultiverseX
$25.09+0.56%
EOS
$0.58009075-0.27%
Stacks
$0.46034419+1.35%
The Sandbox
$0.30474384-0.50%
Theta
$0.61251909-0.71%
Immutable X
$0.54513583-1.21%
Axie Infinity
$4.53+0.12%
Bitcoin SV
$30.21-0.99%
Injective Protocol
$6.81-0.34%
Fantom
$0.20205647-1.45%
GateToken
$3.94+0.71%
Decentraland
$0.29251900+0.18%
Radix
$0.05125966-0.05%
NEO
$7.27+2.69%
Render Token
$1.35-1.76%
ApeCoin
$1.34-1.04%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00-0.55%
Kava.io
$0.65522971+1.35%
PAX Gold
$1,922.55-0.21%
IOTA
$0.17116456+0.21%
Rocket Pool
$23.87-3.91%
eCash
$0.00002317-0.13%
Flow
$0.43570037+0.02%
THORChain
$1.46+0.61%
Klaytn
$0.13263927-0.65%
Chiliz
$0.06043407-0.20%
Gala
$0.01615351-3.85%
Frax Share
$5.66+1.52%
Casper
$0.03523730+0.00%
BitTorrent
$0.00000042+0.18%
Huobi Token
$2.44+1.56%
Curve DAO Token
$0.44059269+0.52%
Sui
$0.47920978-1.63%
KuCoin Token
$3.91-3.26%
dYdX
$2.10+0.62%
Mina
$0.37097230-0.75%
Luna Classic
$0.00006057+0.62%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.79698113-1.12%
Nexo
$0.58582176+0.63%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01-0.03%
Flare
$0.01313034-0.34%
Dash
$25.65+0.09%
GMX
$32.06-1.94%
Woo Network
$0.16560624-0.77%
Astar
$0.05269817-5.19%
Compound
$40.20-0.67%
Zilliqa
$0.01621275-0.64%
Fetch.ai
$0.26184083+2.45%
Arweave
$4.13-1.43%
PancakeSwap
$1.24-0.17%
Gnosis
$102.12-0.62%
Conflux
$0.12344978+1.84%
1inch Network
$0.24127733+1.04%
Basic Attention Token
$0.16607000-1.49%
SafePal
$0.58104750+5.53%
Illuvium
$40.83-1.90%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.02-3.11%
Loopring
$0.18811760+1.38%
SingularityNET
$0.18831023-0.54%
Enjin
$0.23091368-1.30%
SEI
$0.12598741-1.59%
Qtum
$2.13-0.13%
Helium
$1.53-1.51%
Osmosis
$0.35568656-1.02%
NEM
$0.02423569-0.20%
Celo
$0.42463503-0.62%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.33-3.68%
Livepeer
$7.38-7.36%
Convex Finance
$2.65+0.63%
Mask Network
$2.59+1.03%
Zcash
$24.67+0.04%
Decred
$13.08-0.30%
Oasis Network
$0.03995178-1.12%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.59+1.27%
Beldex
$0.03343047+2.28%
Holo
$0.00104067-1.33%
Ankr
$0.01820490-1.25%
Ravencoin
$0.01518662+0.10%
Yearn Finance
$5,385.10-0.39%
Wemix
$0.56078943+0.02%
JasmyCoin
$0.00361938+0.74%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-7.71%
Aragon
$4.34+0.49%
Stepn
$0.15664595+0.59%
BLUR
$0.19084457-0.02%
Kusama
$18.96-0.41%
FLOKI
$0.00001690-0.55%
Audius
$0.14920189-0.98%
Golem
$0.16251055-1.27%
ICON
$0.16003349-0.52%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.41820466+5.54%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19546614-1.48%
EthereumPoW
$1.38+0.30%
Waves
$1.48-1.08%
Balancer
$3.37-0.16%
Merit Circle
$0.31258078+2.33%
Ocean Protocol
$0.33209175+1.28%
Siacoin
$0.00278246-3.75%
SXP
$0.24593944-0.96%
Axelar
$0.35783601-2.43%
Band Protocol
$1.03-3.56%
Biconomy
$0.20484526-0.92%
Worldcoin
$1.04-8.42%
Moonbeam
$0.18329063-1.06%
IoTeX
$0.01378772+0.03%
Wax
$0.03800449-1.20%
Kadena
$0.47853864+6.72%
TerraUSD
$0.01189307+0.63%
Harmony
$0.00944424-0.37%
Polymath Network
$0.12920000-0.08%
Sushiswap
$0.57187596-0.19%
DigiByte
$0.00660496-1.55%
API3
$1.13-2.77%
Stargate Finance
$0.51677824-1.93%
Amp
$0.00184100-0.39%
UMA Protocol
$1.37-0.52%
Horizen
$7.17-2.71%
Lisk
$0.69496262-0.83%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$4.15+5.52%
Skale
$0.02085942+0.01%
Gains Network
$3.21+2.14%
Kyber Network
$0.53524220+4.01%
Cartesi
$0.12690674-0.38%
Numeraire
$14.43-16.47%
Nervos Network
$0.00268577+0.34%
OriginTrail
$0.23377788-4.65%
Core
$0.56277835-4.93%
Joe
$0.25365499-2.41%
Nano
$0.64616938-0.71%
PlayDapp
$0.14211838-1.45%
Coin98
$0.13820204+1.93%
iExec RLC
$1.08-0.26%
Liquity
$0.83600878+1.18%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000014+0.19%
Bitgert
$0.00000018-2.19%
Steem
$0.15653740+0.08%
Radworks
$1.38+0.53%
Radiant Capital
$0.22469037-0.45%
Sweat Economy
$0.00864814-0.04%
Synapse
$0.34362982-16.40%
OMG Network
$0.45783982-0.02%
Gitcoin
$1.05-12.72%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01283231-1.80%
Celer Network
$0.01119999-1.37%
Marlin
$0.00780252-1.05%
Syscoin
$0.08626518-4.18%
SPACE ID
$0.21575062+3.32%
Bancor
$0.42022354-4.03%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$8.41-11.56%
Hashflow
$0.33792787+0.34%
WINkLink
$0.00006127+0.49%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00140939-0.03%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.73808125-1.35%
Dent
$0.00060400-2.56%
NKN
$0.08803495-0.52%
Powerledger
$0.13277750-2.26%
Secret
$0.26884262+6.73%
Civic
$0.06885353-0.72%
Celsius
$0.13007334+4.95%
Verge
$0.00332063+1.56%
Bifrost
$0.03873765-4.28%
Stormx
$0.00477933-2.38%
Galxe
$1.12-2.68%
Bluzelle
$0.12648149-13.30%
Chromia
$0.08784241-1.64%
MOBOX
$0.24204981-1.47%
Sun Token
$0.00527167+0.52%
MetisDAO
$11.46+0.00%
Request
$0.06477646-0.35%
COTI
$0.03883241+1.23%
Spell Token
$0.00038521-0.85%
Keep Network
$0.08355069-2.09%
Ren
$0.04463090+0.37%
WazirX
$0.09756678+0.47%
XYO Network
$0.00309111-1.94%
Verasity
$0.00411828+0.49%
ARPA
$0.04255590+0.39%
Boba Network
$0.12016084+1.11%
Adventure Gold
$0.53272399-15.40%
Yield Guild Games
$0.22202208-0.82%
Raydium
$0.17927561+0.32%
Aavegotchi
$0.79151782-2.00%
Badger DAO
$2.02-1.16%
Origin Protocol
$0.07557809+2.18%
SuperRare
$0.06063910-0.36%
Voyager Token
$0.12555793+12.86%
Maple
$4.50-4.80%
MOON
$0.33340411-0.32%
Orchid
$0.05961267-1.48%
Rally
$0.00702247+4.45%
Alien Worlds
$0.00956446-0.36%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.48247204+9.61%
Index Chain
$0.04544518+2.67%
LCX
$0.04313486-0.54%
Storj
$0.22890885-2.22%
Moonriver
$4.17-1.77%
RACA
$0.00009670+1.89%
TrueFi
$0.03021521-0.71%
Reef
$0.00140395+3.41%
CEEK VR
$0.03825661-4.30%
GAS
$2.27+1.05%
Ethernity
$1.52+4.64%
LooksRare
$0.05320008-1.55%
Saitama
$0.00064806+0.68%
Polkastarter
$0.25368240+0.15%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.63-4.52%
DIA
$0.22694861+2.37%
Travala.com
$0.47531864+0.31%
CLV
$0.03267422+1.40%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.10597591-5.80%
Alchemix
$11.73+7.16%
MXC
$0.00911927+27.49%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.19227258-0.93%
Keep3rV1
$43.40+0.47%
Enzyme
$14.60-2.61%
Virtua
$0.01932139-2.71%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13300890-0.02%
Star Atlas
$0.00144509-0.32%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-2.26%
BarnBridge
$2.12-2.80%
Onyxcoin
$0.00075134-1.41%
district0x
$0.02394639+19.16%
0x
$0.16941764+1.62%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.95-1.34%
Velas
$0.00604483+3.23%
Harvest Finance
$21.44+1.22%
StaFi
$0.25057705+3.36%
Decentral Games
$0.01833745-2.25%
Serum
$0.03412348-5.16%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000061-0.75%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00308591+0.50%
Tamadoge
$0.01080332+2.74%
Rarible
$0.93512761-0.49%
Bonk
$0.00000023-2.90%
Augur
$1.10-2.36%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00970639-0.89%
Tokemak
$0.44458340-1.32%
Quantstamp
$0.01014358-2.21%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01361656-2.62%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04046859-1.87%
FTX Token
$1.05+0.19%
Braintrust
$0.30547171-0.29%
Pepe
$0.00000079-1.77%
BitDAO
$0.44857231+0.01%
Threshold
$0.01702732-1.01%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08345576-2.12%
Human
$0.04773332+2.31%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-1.70%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.04-1.15%
Hamster
$0.00000000+0.04%
PayPal USD
$0.99835728+0.12%
Tether
$0.99975754-0.01%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.01%
Dai
$1.00+0.03%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Technology

Multibillion Dollar Oracle Tool Chronicle To Expand Outside of MakerDAO Ecosystem

Chronicle is said to safeguard over $5 billion in assets held on Maker by ensuring pricing data is in line with the general market.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconSep 5, 2023 at 5:43 a.m. UTC
Oracles help supply data to a blockchain or dApp. (Tetra Images)

Oracles help supply data to a blockchain or dApp. (Tetra Images)

Chronicle, the second largest oracle provider that safeguards over $5 billion for MakerDAO and its ecosystem, said Tuesday it is expanding outside of the MakerDAO ecosystem with a new protocol that makes oracles available on various networks.

The Chronicle Protocol will soon launch first on Polygon zkEVM to service the fast-growing ecosystem and lay the foundation for integrating another of Chronicle’s key partners, Spark Protocol.

The service will use an estimated 60% less gas fees compared to other providers. Low fees are essential for driving platform usage as oracles are currently one of the largest cost centers for blockchains and DeFi protocols, developers said.

Oracles are blockchain-based services that fetch data from outside a blockchain. Blockchains, by design, are immutable stores of data but can’t verify the authenticity of inputted information. This is where oracle networks help – they refer to multiple sources of information to provide reliable data to blockchain-based services and products for users.

Chronicle will feature a dashboard that users can access to track the origin of any required data - which developers say will ensure on-chain data transparency. It will run on data supplied by over 22 node operators, such as Infura, Etherscan, Gnosis, Gitcoin, Argent, MakerDAO and dYdX.

“Verifiable Oracles at scale are a critical innovation to ensure the integrity of DeFi,” said Chronicle founder Niklas Kunkel in an email to CoinDesk. Kunkel co-developed the first oracle on Ethereum in 2017 to facilitate the creation of SAI, the predecessor to U.S.-dollar-pegged DAI stablecoins.

"Our commitment to delivering secure, cost-efficient, and verifiable Oracles has driven the development of this market-leading release, uniquely positioning Chronicle and providing a much-needed challenger in a space dominated by a single provider," Kunkel added.

Edited by Omkar Godbole.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Shaurya Malwa
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
MakerDeFi