Technology

Swift, Chainlink Tokenization Experiment Successfully Transfers Value Across Multiple Blockchains

The interbank messaging system Swift announced in June it was collaborating with Chainlink and dozens of financial institutions to test connecting blockchains.

By Camomile Shumba
AccessTimeIconAug 31, 2023 at 10:06 a.m. UTC
Sergey Nazarov (left) and Jonathan Ehrenfeld Solé (Chainlink Labs)

Sergey Nazarov (left) and Jonathan Ehrenfeld Solé (Chainlink Labs)

Interbank messaging system Swift and Web3 services platform Chainlink have successfully transferred tokenized value across multiple private and public blockchains in recent experiments, a Thursday press release said.

"The findings have potential to remove significant friction slowing the growth of tokenized asset markets and enable them to scale globally as they mature," the press release said.

In June Chainlink and Swift announced that they would be collaborating with dozens of financial institutions to test how they can connect with multiple blockchain networks. BNP Paribas, BNY Mellon, The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and Lloyds Banking Group and others collaborated with Swift on the experiments.

Financial institutions around the world are increasingly experimenting with asset tokenization with the goal of improving financial markets. A recent report from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said tokenization could help improve efficiency and transparency in bond markets.

"For tokenization to reach its potential, institutions will need to be able to seamlessly connect with the whole financial ecosystem. Our experiments have demonstrated clearly that existing secure and trusted Swift infrastructure can provide that central point of connectivity, removing a huge hurdle in the development of tokenization and unlocking its potential," Tom Zschach, chief innovation officer at Swift said in a press statement.

Swift used Chainlink's Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) to connect with different blockchains. Chainlink’s CCIP, which is designed to help build cross-chain applications and services, went live in July.

Edited by Sandali Handagama.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Camomile Shumba
Camomile Shumba

Camomile Shumba is a CoinDesk regulatory reporter based in the UK. She previously worked as an intern for Business Insider and Bloomberg News. She does not currently hold value in any digital currencies or projects.

Follow @camomileshumba on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.