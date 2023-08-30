Bitcoin
Technology

StarkWare Restores Crypto Access for Delinquent Wallet Updaters, After Complaints on X

After users complained on X, StarkWare walked back on a move in which it implemented an upgrade that made users' funds inaccessible.

By Margaux Nijkerk
AccessTimeIconAug 30, 2023 at 7:45 p.m. UTC
StarkWare co-founders President Eli Ben-Sasson and CEO Uri Kolodny (StarkWare)

Feedback, for the win.

StarkWare, the company behind the Starknet blockchain, agreed to restore access to some users’ crypto, after users flooded X (formerly Twitter) with complaints that their wallets had been unfairly zeroed out after a tech upgrade.

The matter appeared to affect the balances of users who did not update their Argent or Braavos wallets in time for the upgrade.

Earlier Wednesday, X posters had complained on the social media platform that their account balances were cleared since their wallets were not compatible with Starknet's new 0.12.1 upgrade.

“StarkWare just zero'd all user balances on old wallets that didn't upgrade to latest contracts - equivalent of having the money in your bank account disappear if you don't get the latest software package,” @0xSisyphus wrote.

In response to the frustration, StarkWare announced that the upgrade has been re-enabled, allowing users to regain access to their funds. The team added that it might take a day for the funds from these wallets to reappear, due to technicalities.

Users had been warned earlier this month to upgrade their wallets. The StarkNet account on X wrote on Aug. 7: “If you haven’t upgraded your wallet already, now is the time to ensure access to your funds.”

Read more: Starkware to Open-Source ‘Magic Wand’ of Its Zero-Knowledge Cryptography Next Week

Edited by Bradley Keoun.

Margaux Nijkerk
Margaux Nijkerk

Margaux Nijkerk reports on the Ethereum protocol and L2s. A graduate of Johns Hopkins and Emory universities, she has a masters in International Affairs & Economics. She holds a small amount of ETH and other altcoins.

Follow @cryptauxmargaux on Twitter

