Protocol Village: Binance Labs Invests in Delphinus, a Bet on Zero-Knowledge WebAssembly

Aug. 23: Unstoppable Domains, a provider of digital identities that include crypto addresses, said it has launched a new “messenger feature powered by XTMP that allows owners of UD domains — or any Web3 wallet address — to chat with each other across the blockchain. You can use it for any kind of decentralized, end-to-end encrypted messaging. This could be as simple as making plans with a friend. You could even use it to negotiate an NFT trade or domain purchase. Many people in Web3 use their domain as an alias, meaning Messaging can support Web3 community building.”