Technology

Protocol Village: Binance Labs Invests in Delphinus, a Bet on Zero-Knowledge WebAssembly

The latest in blockchain tech upgrades and announcements.

By Bradley Keoun
AccessTimeIconAug 28, 2023 at 2:51 p.m. UTC
Scene from Protocol Village at Consensus 2023 in Austin, Texas.

Scene from Protocol Village at Consensus 2023 in Austin, Texas.

Aug. 27: Binance Labs wrote in a blog post that it has invested in Delphinus Lab, an infrastructure provider that is “leading the zkWASM space, where zero-knowledge (ZK) cryptography is deployed in WebAssembly (WASM) environments.” The funds will be used for development of Dephinus’s zkWASM-based application rollup platform, zkWASM Hub, according to the post. WASM is a programming environment used by several blockchains, including Cosmos and Polkadot, often positioned as an alternative to the Ethereum Virtual Machine or EVM, that’s used by the Ethereum blockchain (and associated layer-2 networks) as well as Binance Smart Chain and Avalanche.

Protocol Village is a regular feature of The Protocol, our weekly newsletter exploring the tech behind crypto, one block at a time. Sign up here to get it in your inbox every Wednesday.

Aug. 24: Num Finance, a stablecoin issuer, rolled out a Colombian peso-pegged token, named nCOP, on the Polygon network.

Aug. 24: 1inch Network, an aggregator of decentralized exchanges or DEXes, said it has deployed on Coinbase’s new layer-2 blockchain, Base.

Aug. 24: Radix Publishing, publisher of code for Radix, a layer 1 smart-contract platform, said the final update of its two-year-old Olympia Protocol would be released at the end of August, as part of the move toward Radix’s Babylon mainnet migration at the end of September.

Aug. 24: Pancake Swap, a decentralized exchange, has expanded to the Ethereum layer-2 blockchain Linea, from the big Ethereum developer Consensys. PancakeSwap was already available on Ethereum, BNB Chain, Aptos, Polygon zkEVM, zkSync Era and Arbitrum.

Aug. 23: Unstoppable Domains, a provider of digital identities that include crypto addresses, said it has launched a new “messenger feature powered by XTMP that allows owners of UD domains — or any Web3 wallet address — to chat with each other across the blockchain. You can use it for any kind of decentralized, end-to-end encrypted messaging. This could be as simple as making plans with a friend. You could even use it to negotiate an NFT trade or domain purchase. Many people in Web3 use their domain as an alias, meaning Messaging can support Web3 community building.”

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Bradley Keoun
Bradley Keoun

Bradley Keoun is the managing editor of CoinDesk's Tech & Protocols team. He owns less than $1,000 each of several cryptocurrencies.

